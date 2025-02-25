Man Utd keen on signing AC Milan ace Rafael Leao

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing AC Milan star Rafael Leao, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining the Rossoneri from LOSC Lille back in 2019, the Portuguese has established himself as an integral part of the Italian giants’ first-team squad over the years, helping his side win a Serie A title and Supercoppa Italiana trophy.

However, he has found it difficult to showcase his best in recent times and has even started on the bench in several matches this season. In 36 appearances in all competitions, the 25-year-old has scored nine goals and registered eight assists this term.

Now, Fichajes claim that Milan are ready to part ways with Leao to generate funds and have slapped a whooping £83m price tag on his head.

Man Utd have registered their interest in signing him as Ruben Amorim wants to bolster the left flank. United are even prepared to make a strong investment to lure him to Old Trafford.

Leao to Man Utd

However, purchasing the Portuguese international won’t be straightforward for the record Premier League champions as Manchester City and Saudi Arabian club, Al-Hilal are also keen on hiring him.

Leao still has three and a half years left in his current contract, therefore, Milan are in a strong position to stay firm on their valuation.

The forward is a technically gifted left winger, he is extremely quick, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and is also efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers.

Following Marcus Rashford’s departure, United don’t have an established left-sided forward. Alejandro Garnacho is an option but he is still very young and needs time to flourish his career.

Leao could be a shrewd acquisition and considering Amorim and Leao are compatriots, he might be able to bring the best out of the forward if United were to sign him.

However, the AC Milan star’s off-the-ball work rate is very poor and Amorim previously said that he wants to hire players – who would be able to help him implement a high-pressing style of football. Therefore, Leao might not be an ideal option to strengthen the left flank for Man Utd.