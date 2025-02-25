Manchester United’s transfer for Victor Osimhen is ‘95% complete’

Manchester United’s recent results are causing their transfer plans for the summer to expedite and a striker’s purchase is becoming even more imminent off the back of Joshua Zirkzee’s and Rasmus Hojlund’s struggles in the final third. Ruben Amorim wants a more consistent and potent option in the final third, which the club is prepared to acquire ahead of 2025/26.

According to GiveMeSport (citing Business Day Nigeria), the Red Devils’ pursuit of Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen is at a very advanced stage and is ‘95% complete’. Man United are prepared to trigger his £62 million release clause at the end of the ongoing campaign and personal terms are unlikely to be a deterrent after the player’s exclusion from Antonio Conte’s plans.

Osimhen is spending 2024/25 with Turkish giants Galatasaray, for whom he has scored 20 goals and provided five assists in all competitions but it is unlikely that they will be in a position to afford a swoop for him permanently. Napoli, however, are obliged to sell him in the summer as the striker enters the final 12 months of his contract and can leave as a free agent next year.

Osimhen a vital addition in attack

After Zlatan Ibrahimovic left the club, Manchester United have not had much joy in the final third barring Cristiano Ronaldo’s season and a half at Old Trafford. A number of strikers having struggled to meet with expectations at the club and following one signing after another, Victor Osimhen could finally be the solution to their severely underperforming strike position.

At £62 million, he is a bargain compared to the £100 million price tag he was slapped with not very long ago. Osimhen, still only 26, has several years ahead of him at the peak of his powers. Thanks to his reaction and positioning in the final third, as well as a strong physical presence in attack, he may be a tailor-made option for the Premier League and the Red Devils, in particular.