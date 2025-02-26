Man Utd Match Centre
Yoro starts as Amorim makes 3 changes | Predicted Manchester United XI vs Ipswich Town
Manchester United are on a streak of two winless matches in the Premier League and host Ipswich Town at Old Trafford tonight. They are languishing at 15th place in the league standings and must turn a corner soon to avoid spiralling further down the table. Ipswich, ranking 18th, are likely to be one of their easier opponents between now and the end of the season.
Ruben Amorim would have taken away his side’s mentality to come back from a couple of goals down to earn a draw at Everton, but adding three points to the board is vital going forward. As he bids to deliver a crucial result, here is a look at the way the Portuguese could deploy his players versus Kieran McKenna’s outfit.
Goalkeeper – A lack of better options in between the sticks means Andre Onana is likely to retain his place as the number one.
Defenders – A three-man backline could see Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt keep their places in the team. Noussair Mazraoui might play an advanced role, so a start could be in store for £59 million summer purchase, Leny Yoro.
Eriksen and Garnacho start
Midfielders – Casemiro could be replaced by Christian Eriksen in the double pivot in midfield, whereas Manuel Ugarte could keep his place after a decisive second period against Everton. Meanwhile, Patrick Dorgu may also continue playing as the left wing back. Diogo Dalot, who has played a lot of minutes lately, might drop out with Noussair Mazraoui taking his place instead.
Forwards – Bruno Fernandes may start as the right winger on paper but will play a free-roaming role like he usually does. Rasmus Hojlund, meanwhile, might be picked ahead of Joshua Zirkzee as the striker. The Dutchman may drop out of the team and make way for Alejandro Garnacho to play on the left wing.
Here is how the Red Devils could look on paper.
