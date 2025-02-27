Arsenal looking to trump Liverpool to sign Frenkie de Jong with £62 million bid

Arsenal have been heavily linked with the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, less than a year after acquiring Mikel Merino from the La Liga sides. The Spanish international’s purchase is going to a difficult proposition, however, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid also keeping tabs on him heading into the summer.

Frenkie de Jong is another midfielder who has reportedly been on Arsenal’s and Liverpool’s radar. It looks like the Gunners are looking to steal a march on their title rivals for the Barcelona star’s capture as Caught Offside has reported that they would be willing to pay £62 million to land him ahead of the Reds at the end of the season.

De Jong has found minutes hard to come by at Barcelona, whose head coach Hansi Flick has preferred a younger and more energetic crop of players in his engine room. Consequently, the Dutch international has been limited to only four starts in La Liga so far in the campaign behind the likes of Marc Casado, Gavi and Pedri.

De Jong not worth £62 million

Frenkie de Jong, who joined Barcelona in 2019 after a terrific few years with Ajax Amsterdam in 2019, has continued to be on the tabs of English sides since a few years. A reunion with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United also seemed on the cards, with the player’s former coach not hiding his admiration and adding that he would ‘make any team stronger’.

Admittedly, De Jong is one of the world’s best midfielders on his day and currently aged 27, he has several years, including his prime, ahead of him. However, with a contract that is due to expire in June 2026, it is debatable whether he is worth the £62 million Arsenal seem to be willing to pay for him, more so when Barca were ready to let him go for less than £20 million.

If they fall short of the Premier League title this season, Arsenal’s pursuit of Frenkie de Jong, who has also emerged as a Liverpool target in recent weeks could be considered reactionary if indeed they are to pay through their noses for him. It will be interesting to see how his situation materialises in the summer, also keeping in mind that he and his family are said to be happy in Barcelona.