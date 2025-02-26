[Teams] Man Utd vs Ipswich Town: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Ipswich Town at Old Trafford tonight.

The Red Devils have endured a nightmare campaign and currently sit down in 15th place on just 30 points from their 26 games so far. A 2-2 draw at Everton on Saturday came off the back of a 1-0 defeat at Tottenham so Ruben Amorim will be hoping to get back on track with a win this evening.

Andre Onana keeps goal once again for United while Matthijs de Ligt is joined by Harry Maguire in defence. Leny Yorro is recalled to start in place of Noussair Mazraoui while Diogo Dalot and Jeremy Dorku occupy the wing-back positions.

Manuel Ugarte keeps his place in midfield for Manchester United but Casemiro drops to the bench with Bruno Fernandes playing in a deeper midfield role. That left a space open for Garnacho to be recalled in attack.

Joshua Zirkzee starts once again and he supports Rasmus Hojlund with the young duo hoping to end their goal droughts. Due to a crippling injury list, Man Utd are only able to name eight of the permitted nine substitutes tonight.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Onana, De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro, Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu, Garnacho, Zirkzee, Hojlund

Subs: Harrison, Graczyk, Heaven, Lindelof, Mazraoui, Casemiro, Eriksen, Obi.

Ipswich

Palmer, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis, Morsy, Cajuste, Philogene, Hutchinson, Clarke, Delap

Subs: Muric, Woolfenden, Johnson, Townsend, Taylor, Szmodics, Luongo, Hirst, Broadhead