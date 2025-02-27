Manchester United make Harry Kane ‘top target’ for the summer transfer window

With every passing game, there are questions raised about the number nine position at Manchester United. In spite of the team scoring three times versus Ipswich Town yesterday, none of the goals were scored by Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, with both the frontmen having struggled to make any sort of impact in the final third.

A new purchase is seemingly inevitable during the summer transfer window and according to Spanish source Fichajes (h/t 90min), Manchester United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane his ‘top target’. The 31-year-old is having another phenomenal campaign with 29 goals and 10 assists to his name in all competitions.

Kane’s move to United unlikely

Harry Kane has a release clause in his contract at Bayern Munich which amounts to £65 million with the same expected to activate in 2026. Plus, with the player admitting that he is happy in Germany, it could take an eye-watering offer from Manchester United to price him, which with the way they are cutting costs might be a difficult proposition.

At Bayern, Kane is not only having the best years of his career but will very likely get his hands on the first piece of silverware of his career if his side manages to clinch the Bundesliga title in the summer. They are also in contention to secure the Champions League crown, so joining the Red Devils, who are going through a massive transitional phase is far from an ideal move for him.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will look to use their momentum from the Ipswich Town success to beat Fulham on the coming weekend and move a few positions higher up the Premier League standings. Next week, they also return to the Europa League in the round of 16 versus Real Sociedad and must win the competition to stand a chance of playing in the European Cup next season.