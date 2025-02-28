Man Utd firmly in race to sign Victor Osimhen



According to Teamtalk, Manchester United are firmly in the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have had a torrid Premier League campaign and they have picked up only 33 points after 27 games. The club have struggled up front with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee scoring only 5 league goals.

Manager Ruben Amorim will want an upgrade on the young pairing and Teamtalk claim that the Red Devils are firmly in the hunt to land Osimhen from Napoli.

The Nigerian striker also ‘greatly appreciates’ the interest from the Red Devils. United are not alone in the race with Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea keen.

Osimhen can be signed for his reduced release clause worth £62 million this summer.

Marquee striker

The Red Devils spent big on Hojlund 2 years ago, but the Dane has struggled to live up to the expectations. Zirkzee was added to the ranks last summer, but he has likewise failed to cope with the demands of the Premier League.

United are likely to enter the transfer market for a marquee striker this summer. The onus could be on recruiting someone with more experience and pedigree of scoring goals in Europe’s top 5 leagues. Osimhen would be a perfect fit.

The former Lille man was touted to leave Napoli last summer. He was heavily linked with Chelsea, but a disagreement over personal terms meant that he did not join them, Osimhen ended up signing for Galatasaray on loan.

The 26-year-old, who is ‘world-class‘ as per Jose Mourinho, has fared brilliantly with 20 goals and 5 assists. He is widely expected to leave Napoli on his return. The Serie A heavyweights may prefer an early sale to avoid any transfer saga.

United are likely to work with a limited budget this summer and their situation could be worse if they don’t qualify for Europe. As things stand, they may have to win the Europa League to qualify for the Champions League.

If they were to miss out on European football, the club’s prospects of signing Osimhen could depend on Hojlund or Zirkzee being sold. With Napoli’s interest in Alejandro Garnacho, a swap agreement could be entertained too.