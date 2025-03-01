Tottenham ‘determined’ to beat Arsenal in race to sign Paz

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘determined’ to beat Arsenal in the race to sign Como star Nico Paz, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Spurs have endured a dire campaign this season and their downfall is believed to be due to the injury problems of several key figures. Micky Van de Ven, Timo Werner, Dominic Solanke and Cristian Romero continue to remain sidelined with their problems.

Moreover, Radu Dragusin’s season is already over having sustained a serious knee injury. James Maddison, Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario and Wilson Odobert all had injury issues but have now returned to action.

Maddison is the only specialist attacking midfield option Ange Postecoglou currently has at his disposal but the former Leicester City star has struggled with fitness problems since arriving ahead of last season.

Dejan Kulusevski can provide cover in the CAM role but is more comfortable out wide. Now, Fichajes state that Tottenham are ‘determined’ to strengthen the No.10 position and are prioritising signing Paz having been impressed by his performances in Serie A this season.

Battle

However, Spurs aren’t alone in this race as Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are also eyeing a move for him. Therefore, he isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.

But, Paz joined Como from Real Madrid and they have a buyback option. Therefore, Los Blancos hold the key to defining his future.

However, Paz might find it difficult to play regularly at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu as they already have Jude Bellingham, Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler. Therefore, the Argentinian could prefer to move to the Premier League over returning to the Spanish giants.

The 20-year-old is a CAM by traits but can also play in the box-to-box role. He has enjoyed a promising campaign in Serie A this season, making 10 goal contributions in 20 starts.

Arsenal currently have Martin Odegaard as the only option to deploy in the No.10 role, therefore, adding depth in this area might be the right decision and Paz could be a shrewd acquisition if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Lilywhites or the Gunners can eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window.