Arsenal join Man Utd & Liverpool in race to sign Ait-Nouri

Arsenal have reportedly joined Liverpool and Manchester United in the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers star Rayan Ait-Nouri, as per Caught Offside.

The 23-year-old initially moved to Molineux Stadium on a loan deal from Ligue 1 side Angers back in 2020 before signing permanently next year. Now, he has established himself as one of the key players for the West Midlands club and has been enjoying a bright season this term, despite his team’s struggles.

In 26 Premier League appearances thus far this season, the Algerian has scored three goals and registered five assists. Moreover, he has helped his side keep four clean sheets.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Man Utd and Liverpool hold a long-term interest in the African, however, Arsenal have now also expressed their interest in signing him.

Wolves could be open to letting him leave the club next summer if they receive an offer of around £50m from his potential suitors. His current contract will expire in 18 months but Vitor Pereira’s side have an option to extend the deal for a further year.

Battle

Along with the Premier League trio, AC Milan are also interested in Ait-Nouri as they have started looking at options to replace Theo Hernandez – who has been linked with a move back to Real Madrid. Wolves would be looking to sell their star man abroad but the English clubs have deeper pockets than the Rossoneri.

The former Angers star is a technically gifted attack-minded fullback and is also comfortable in the wing-back role. He is efficient in dribbling past opposition defenders in tight areas, can play threading passes between the lines and is also excellent in delivering crosses from the wide areas.

Liverpool are said to be exploring options in the market as a potential long-term replacement for Andy Robertson. On the other hand, Man Utd are seemingly planning to add more depth to the LWB position despite recently hiring Patrick Dorgu from Lecce.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking at Ait-Nouri as Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney are reportedly set to leave the club at the end of this season.

Ait-Nouri is a Premier League proven player and would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal, Man Utd or Liverpool if any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service next summer.