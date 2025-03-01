Man Utd ‘dream’ of signing Napoli star Victor Osimhen

Manchester United are reportedly prioritising signing Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, as per GiveMeSport.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are the two centre-forward options the Red Devils currently have. But, the Dane has been struggling to showcase his best in the Premier League since joining from Atalanta ahead of last season.

On the other hand, Zirkzee has showcased glimpses of his qualities in recent weeks after starting slowly following the summer move from Bologna.

But, Ruben Amorim has said publicly that the Dutchman isn’t a natural striker, instead, he is better suited to play in the attacking midfield position. Therefore, the Portuguese boss has used Chido Obi as a substitute to support Hojlund in recent games. But, he is still just 17 and needs time to develop his career.

Now, GiveMeSport report that Amorim wants a new striker ahead of next season and Man Utd’s ‘dream’ target is Osimhen. The Red Devils hold a long-term interest in the African as they were looking to hire him before purchasing Hojlund.

Osimhen to Man Utd

But, Napoli wanted more than £100m at that time so they didn’t go for him. Now, the Azzurri might be open to letting him leave for a lower fee so he is more attainable this time around.

Man Utd are convinced about his goal-scoring prowess but they are digging deep to learn about the player’s motivation level following his decision to join Galatasaray on loan last summer.

The report say apart from Osimhen, Man Utd have also shortlisted Viktor Gyokeres and Liam Delap as serious targets to bolster the frontline. But, neither has showcased their qualities at the highest level as consistently as Osimhen.

The 26-year-old has been in fine form for Cimbom this season, scoring 20 goals and registering five assists in 26 appearances in the Turkish top flight and Europa League.

Osimhen would be a great coup for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen the attacking department.

Meanwhile, following a victory over Ipswich Town in the Premier League, Man Utd will take on Fulham in the FA Cup quarterfinal this weekend.