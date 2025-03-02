Chelsea scout Bologna defender Sam Beukema ahead of possible summer swoop

Chelsea have been underwhelming across several departments this season and Enzo Maresca will especially feel let down by the defensive department. While fitness has obviously been a cause for concern, the backline has made some schoolboy mistakes at the back and visibly lacks leadership and physicality when playing against a set of dynamic frontmen.

Their defensive rebuild only seems like a matter of time, however, with Gianluca Di Marzio reporting that Chelsea have started showing an interest in Bologna defender Sam Beukema. The Dutchman is enjoying a superb campaign with the Serie A outfit, who has followed its impressive form from last season with a number of players leading the headlines this time around too.

As per the journalist, Chelsea scouts were at last Friday’s match between Bologna and AC Milan, which the former won. Besides them, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Juventus have also shown an interest in the 26-year-old, with the Turin-based giants believing they have the upper hand owing to Thiago Motta, Beukema’s ex-coach, being present in their dugout.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is also an admirer of his compatriot’s profile and tried to land him from Bologna while at Feyenoord as well as for the Reds in the recently concluded transfer window. Although the player bears a very affordable £20 million price tag, Bologna had shut the door on his departure midway through the season but a move in the summer could still happen.

Chelsea likely to pursue other alternatives

Sam Beukema is undoubtedly a very good, 6 ft 2 in defender and the interest in him from a number of sides is evidence of his quality. However, players who have come in from the Serie A to the Premier League in recent times have not been able to deal with the intensity of English football more often than not, which Chelsea’s scouts as well as Liverpool’s probably, will consider.

Plus, given the widespread interest in his services, they might end up overpaying beyond his true valuation. At 26, Beukuema has the best years of his career ahead but it also is debatable whether he aligns with the Londoners’ strategy of investing in far younger players. That said, their alternative options seem far more viable tactically and financially.

Marc Guehi and Dean Huijsen are two names under strong contention to join Chelsea and although they will be more expensive than Beukema, they have both proven themselves in the Premier League. While the Crystal Palace man is a Cobham graduate who the Blues know very well about, Huijsen’s technical abilities have also earned him a fabulous reputation.