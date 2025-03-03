Tottenham join Liverpool in race to sign Lookman



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Tottenham Hotspur have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Atalanta attacker Ademola Lookman during the summer transfer window.

The London giants have had a difficult Premier League campaign, but have recently picked up form with 3 wins from the last 4 games. The mid-season spending spree has helped manager Ange Postecoglou, and there could be more arrivals at the end of the season.

Fichajes claim that Lookman is poised to leave Atalanta this summer. He could be available for an initial fee of £37 million. Atalanta prefer to sell him abroad rather than to a direct rival in the Italian top-flight.

Hence, a Premier League move could be a possibility. Spurs have joined Liverpool in the race for the 27-year-old.

Top-class

Lookman has developed into one of the most sought-after forwards in Serie A. His reputation was greatly enhanced after his fantastic hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final last term and he has continued to excel for Atalanta this season.

The former Everton man is presently contracted to the Bergamo club until June next year and he appears unlikely to extend his stay amid his mixed relationship with manager Gian Piero Gasperini, who described him as one of the worst penalty takers this month.

Lookman failed to hit the heights in the Premier League with Everton, Fulham and Leicester City, but he may want to redeem himself. Liverpool are already working on a deal behind the scenes, but Spurs will be aiming to beat them to the versatile attacker.

The Nigerian star is most comfortable from the left wing, but he can also play from the 2nd striker and right wing-back positions. Lookman has 17 goals and 7 assists for Atalanta this campaign, but has also impressed with his work rate and dribbling skills.

He is in the prime phase of his playing career and would be a shrewd purchase for £37m. Spurs may have to win the Europa League to qualify for the Champions League next season. If they don’t make the European competition, they could have an uphill battle to sign him ahead of Liverpool, who look poised to lift the Premier League title.