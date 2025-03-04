Liverpool & Arsenal showing ‘concrete interest’ in Kimmich

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly showing a ‘concrete interest’ in signing Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich, as per Caught Offside.

After moving to the Allianz Arena from Stuttgart back in 2015, the 30-year-old has enjoyed great success over the years, winning every possible major tournament.

However, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging in recent months as his existing deal with the Bavarian club will expire at the end of this season.

Now, Caught Offside claim that talks between Kimmich and Bayern Munich regarding signing an extension have broken down, so clubs from all over the world have started lining up to secure his service as a free agent.

Liverpool are showing a ‘concrete interest’ in signing him but along with the Merseyside club, Arsenal are also keen on luring him away from Allianz Arena.

Battle

The German currently earns around £320,000-a-week in salary at Bayern Munich but Liverpool are planning to offer him a proposal for less than that sum. On the other hand, the North London club are planning to give him a two-year contract with an option to extend the deal for a further year.

However, Liverpool and Arsenal aren’t the only clubs interested in the midfielder as Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City are also keen on hiring him. Los Blancos are looking to secure his service as a potential replacement for Toni Kroos.

Kimmich – valued at around £41m by Transfermarkt – is a technically gifted midfielder and likes to play in the deep-lying playmaker position but is also efficient in the right-back position.

Liverpool attempted to hire a new midfielder last summer but eventually failed to do that. So, it appears they are now finally looking to strengthen the engine room next summer.

On the other hand, with Thomas Partey and Jorginho set to become free agents at the end of this season, Arsenal are seemingly working to sign new midfielders to replace the duo.

Kimmich is considered one of the best midfielders in the world, therefore, he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club eventually manage to persuade him to join next summer.