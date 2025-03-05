Man Utd preparing formal bid to sign Geovany Quenda



According to Sky Sport CH, Manchester United are prepared to make an opening offer to sign Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Geovany Quenda at the end of the season.

Man United have had a poor Premier League campaign and they are currently 14th in the table with just 33 points on the board. Irrespective of how their season ends, manager Ruben Amorim could be backed with a summer spending spree.

Sky Sport CH claim that the Red Devils have already made contact with the entourage of Quenda, and they are prepared to make an opening offer of £25 million to convince Sporting into a sale.

Huge prospect

United bolstered the wing-back department in January with the acquisition of Patrick Dorgu from Lecce. The Denmark international has played in both the right and left wing-back roles for the Red Devils. Barring his sending-off against Ipswich Town, he has been hugely impressive with his individual performances in all competitions.

Despite this, Amorim could urge the hierarchy to secure a deal for Quenda. The 17-year-old made his breakthrough at Sporting under Amorim earlier this campaign. He was brilliant from the right wing-back role for the Portuguese champions, but has played as a left-sided winger since Amorim’s move to Old Trafford in November 2024.

A reunion could be on the cards in the next transfer window. United are already working behind the scenes with the player’s representative, but still need to persuade Sporting to accept their proposal. £25m may not be sufficient to do business with the Primeira Liga giants unless future add-ons are included as part of the transfer.

United won’t be alone in the pursuit of the talented wonderkid, who was described as ‘very talented‘ by Amorim. Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the highly-rated teenager. United need to secure an early transfer agreement so that they can avoid a potential bidding battle which could increase the price tag beyond their reach.