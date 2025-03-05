Liverpool step up efforts to beat Arsenal to sign Isak

Liverpool have reportedly stepped up their efforts to beat Arsenal in the race to sign Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak, as per Sky journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The 25-year-old has been displaying impressive performances for the Magpies after joining from Real Sociedad back in 2022. He scored 21 goals and registered two assists in the Premier League last campaign.

Now, the Swedish international has taken a new level this term, scoring 22 goals and notching up five assists in 31 appearances in all competitions.

Having been impressed by Isak’s recent eye-catching displays, Arsenal have reportedly identified the former Real Sociedad star as a priority target to reinforce the attacking department.

However, Tavolieri now states that Liverpool are also keen on hiring him and have stolen march on the Gunners in this race by making formal talks with the player’s representatives over this deal.

Battle

The Merseyside club are also planning to make a formal proposal to sign Isak but Newcastle don’t want to let him leave for cheap and are seeking at least £149m with his existing deal set to run until 2028. Therefore, Liverpool want Isak to push Newcastle to sell him next summer.

Isak is a centre forward by traits but is also efficient in the left flank. He has proven his worth in the Premier League, therefore, he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club purchase him.

Diogo Jota and Darwin Núñez are the two centre-forward options Liverpool currently have but neither has managed to play regularly under Arne Slot this season.

Jota has struggled with fitness problems since joining from Wolves, while Núñez has found it difficult to showcase his best in the Premier League since joining from SL Benfica for a club record fee a few years ago. Therefore, upgrading this position might be the right decision for Liverpool.

On the other hand, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are the two strikers Arsenal currently have but both have sustained serious injuries so their season is over.

Arsenal need a new prolific goalscorer to finally win the Premier League title. They missed out on achieving that feat in the last two seasons and are seemingly set to endure the same this term as well.