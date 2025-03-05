Chelsea eye Rafael Leao and Tijani Reijnders in possible double swoop from AC Milan

Chelsea are laying up plans for an extremely busy summer yet again. The Blues are going to fall well short of their quest of the Premier League title, with their recent drop in points clearly being attributed to a lack of creativity and goals in the final third. As he bids to answer his offensive issues, Enzo Maresca is looking to raid Serie A giants AC Milan.

Italian source Calcio Mercato has claimed that Chelsea are looking to sign Rafael Leao and Tijani Reijnders from AC Milan during the summer. The Rossoneri are ninth in the Serie A standings at the moment and risk losing money as well as some of their best players if they fail to secure Champions League football for next season, with the Blues looking to benefit.

Leao has a release clause amounting to £145 million in his contract, though it is believed that Milan will sanction his departure if they are offered roughly £65 million. Meanwhile, Reijnders was valued at £50 million at the backend of 2024 although it remains to be seen what Sergio Conceicao’s side will ask for in the summer now that the midfielder has renewed until 2030.

Brilliant solutions for Chelsea

Rafael Leao has been subject to interest from elsewhere for several years and it has been speculated that this year he might finally be allowed to leave AC Milan, more so with his employers setting an asking price much lower than his release clause. The possibility of including Joao Felix in a potential swap deal has only better Chelsea’s chances of landing the Portuguese forward.

Tijani Reijnders, however, might not be available this summer given his long-term contract extension although with that in mind, Milan might even considering him a valuable option to cash-in on for the right offer, especially if Chelsea are keen. The Premier League giants have not hesitated from spending big money lately and could break their budget for a player of Reijnders’ quality.

The duo would be great additions to Enzo Maresca’s side. While little needs to be said about Leao’s electric pace and his impactful nature in the final third, Reijnders’ profile is one they need, particularly considering that they are short of creative options in midfield. It will be interesting to see if the dual raid goes ahead though if they manage to land the players for roughly £115 million combined, Chelsea would consider it business well done.