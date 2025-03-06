Dorgu starts as Amorim makes 3 changes | Predicted Manchester United XI vs Real Sociedad

Manchester United face a tough away trip in the first leg of the round of 16 in the UEFA Europa League against Real Sociedad. The Red Devils visit the Reale Arena, one of La Liga’s most daunting venues, as Ruben Amorim’s men look to secure a lead in Spain before the return leg at Old Trafford next Thursday.

Given their delicate standing in the Premier League, winning the Europa League is United’s only way of securing Champions League football for next season. Therefore, they will need to put their best foot forward in what remains of the competition. That said, here is how the team could line-up for the match this evening.

Goalkeeper – Andre Onana is expected to be picked in between the sticks for the game against Real Sociedad.

Defenders – A three-man backline is likely to see Matthijs de Ligt feature alongside Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro. The trio also played in United’s FA Cup loss against Fulham last weekend but are unlikely to be altered with.

Dorgu at wing back

Midfielders – Manuel Ugarte might continue playing in the centre of a two-man midfield, while Christian Eriksen is likely to return to the bench and make way for Casemiro to start. Noussair Mazraoui might also be on the fringes to start with, so Diogo Dalot might play as the right wing back. £25 million winter arrival Patrick Dorgu may be handed the nod as the team’s left wing back.

Forwards – Bruno Fernandes might move higher up the pitch and take up a right winger’s role on paper, although he will be free to drop deep and roam elsewhere on the pitch for the ball. Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho could be picked to feature on the left flank. Rasmus Hojlund is likely to drop out of the team off the back of his poor form, so Joshua Zirkzee may be the striker.

Here is how the Red Devils could look on paper.