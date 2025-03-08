Nunez starts as Slot makes 3 changes | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Southampton

After narrowly beating Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday, Liverpool will look to continue their march towards the Premier League when they host Southampton at Anfield this evening. The Reds will bid to add three more points on the board against the league’s bottom-placed side, who they beat 3-2 in the reverse fixture at the St. Mary’s Stadium in November.

Given that the Saints are relegation candidates and that both teams on different extremes of the table are facing off, Arne Slot will be expected to make some changes to his starting eleven in preparation for Tuesday’s Champions League fixture. That said, here is a look at how the PL leaders may line-up.

Goalkeeper – After a superb display at the Parc des Princes midweek, Alisson Becker is likely to be picked in goal.

Defenders – Injuries to Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez mean Liverpool’s back four is unlikely to heavily rotate. Trent Alexander-Arnold might keep his place at right back, whereas Kostas Tsimikas could replace Andy Robertson on the left side of defence.

The central defenders are expected to be Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk.

Jones and Nunez start

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister has played regularly lately and has a trip to Argentina later this month. Therefore, Arne Slot might rest him with Curtis Jones potentially coming in. Ryan Gravenberch could retain his place in the team, however, in a double pivot next to the 24-year-old, as may Dominik Szoboszlai as the team’s number 10.

Mohamed Salah could continue on the right flank as he hopes to add to his record numbers this season, whereas Luis Diaz is also expected to be preferred on the left wing.

Forward – Darwin Nunez’s work-rate has been called into question by Arne Slot but with 12 goals and assists to his name this season, he may be given the chance to add to his numbers by possibly replacing Diogo Jota as the leader of the line.

Here is how Liverpool may look on paper.