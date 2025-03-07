Liverpool view Rafael Leao as ‘ideal replacement’ if Luis Diaz departs Anfield

Liverpool are beginning to plan their squad for next season and an offensive rebuild seems inevitable considering doubts over the futures of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah. While the former Chelsea star is likely to leave for free, the Colombian could be cashed in on should he seek a change in scenery after a few years at Anfield.

Given how important Diaz has been to the team in recent seasons, Liverpool will need to sign as capable an option to replace him and as per Spanish source Fichajes (h/t 90min), the Reds view AC Milan forward Rafael Leao as the ‘ideal replacement’ for him. Leao has also been linked with Chelsea in recent weeks, especially after Joao Felix went to San Siro on loan.

The 25-year-old’s contract with Milan has a release clause of a whopping £145 million, though recently it was reported that his price has been slashed by more than half and the Rossoneri will look for roughly £66 million to sell him. Liverpool will remain alert to the situation as the summer draws closer, more so if Felix joins the Italians permanently from Chelsea.

Liverpool could beat Chelsea to Leao

Chelsea have as attractive a sporting project as anybody else in the world, though it is hard to look past Liverpool as perhaps the best team on the planet right now. The Reds are playing superbly under Arne Slot, who has been able to get the best out of several individuals in quick time, all while closing in on the Premier League title in his first year at Anfield.

If indeed the league leaders go shopping for Rafael Leao, it is hard to discount them in front of Chelsea. Luis Diaz’s potential departure would mean their hands are no longer tied financially and they could compete with their rival’s riches in a bidding war. Plus, their winning pedigree in recent years could make Liverpool a more convincing destination than the Blues.

Should they manage to get their hands on him, indeed Leao would be the ‘ideal replacement’ for Diaz because he is one of few vintage wingers in Europe right now. He is excellent with the ball at his feet and can play on the interior of the pitch as well, thereby contributing directly in front of goal with presence inside the box too, like the former Porto star does.

Liverpool’s only point of worry would be if Chelsea propose a swap deal to AC Milan including Joao Felix, in which case the Reds might need to significantly up their monetary offer.