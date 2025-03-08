Liverpool battling with Chelsea & Arsenal to sign Barrios

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Chelsea and Arsenal over a deal to sign Atletico Madrid star Pablo Barrios, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After making his first team debut for Los Rojiblancos back in 2022, the 21-year-old has now established himself as a key player in Diego Simeone’s starting eleven this season.

The midfielder has been helping his side mount a title charge in La Liga this season and has also guided them to reach the semi-final of the Copa del Rey. Additionally, he won the Gold Medal with Spain in the Olympics last summer.

Therefore, it appears Barrios’s recent eye-catching displays for Los Rojiblancos haven’t gone unnoticed as he has started attracting the attention of several big clubs around Europe ahead of the summer window.

Arsenal are reportedly keen on hiring him as Thomas Partey and Jorginho’s futures are currently uncertain. Both have entered the final few months of their respective contracts.

Now, Fichajes state that Chelsea continue to look for young promising players to bolster the squad and have registered their interest in Barrios.

However, Liverpool are planning to add depth to the midfield department and have earmarked the Atletico Madrid star as a serious option. Apart from the Premier League clubs, Bayern Munich are also keen on luring him away from the Metropolitano Stadium.

The report say Simeone’s side would be open to letting their star man leave if they receive a lucrative proposal from his potential suitors in the upcoming window with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Barrios likes to play in the deep-lying playmaker position but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. At Atletico Madrid, he generally plays in the double midfield pivot role.

The youngster is technically sound, good in the air, quick across the ground and can play threading passes between the lines.

He is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal, Liverpool or Chelsea if any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service.

However, he reportedly has a £83m release clause in his current contract and it would be difficult for the English clubs to seal the deal if Atletico Madrid stay firm on their valuation.