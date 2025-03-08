Neto starts as Maresca makes 7 changes | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Leicester City

Chelsea’s push for a top four finish in the Premier League continues at Stamford Bridge on matchday 28 of the Premier League as they host Leicester City this afternoon at 14:00 local time. The Blues will hope to build on their successive wins over the last week against Ruud van Nistelrooy’s men, who are among the favourites to be relegated at the end of the season.

After heavily rotating his squad in the Europa Conference League game at Copenhagen, Enzo Maresca is likely to call upon some of his best players for the league outing. Here is a look at how Chelsea are likely to line-up against Leicester.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is likely to drop out of the team with Filip Jorgensen best-placed to replace him as the goalkeeper.

Defenders – Malo Gusto is injured, so Reece James might feature at right back, while Marc Cucurella could come back into the team on the left side of defence. Levi Colwill could replace Benoit Badiashile and pair with Tosin Adarabioyo, who might retain his place as the central defender having been picked for the game versus Copenhagen too.

Neto, Nkunku and Sancho return

Midfielders – Moises Caicedo could continue playing in the deeper role in midfield, while Enzo Fernandez might re-enter the fray and partner his South American teammate in the double pivot. Further up the pitch, Cole Palmer might feature as the team’s number 10.

Christopher Nkunku and Jadon Sancho are both likely to come back into the team on the left and right wings, respectively.

Forward – £54 million summer purchase Pedro Neto is expected to lead the line. Him and Nkunku have switched roles very often in the final third, though the Portuguese has been the number nine, at least on paper.

Here is a look at how Chelsea are expected to look on paper.