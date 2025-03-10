Tottenham preparing £34 million bid for Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo

London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are expected to carry out major squad rebuilding works during the summer transfer window. While the Gunners are looking to purchase a winger to compete with Bukayo Saka, the Lilywhites are likely to require an out-wide option given that Richarlison as well as Timo Werner are unlikely to be at the club next season.

Caught Offside has reported that Spurs are eyeing a bid worth approximately £34 million for Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, who Arsenal have also kept tabs on. Semenyo is having a brilliant season under Andoni Iraola, and with five goals as well as nine assists to his name, he could depart the Vitality Stadium to join one of the Premier League’s top sides.

Semenyo’s contract with the Cherries is valid until June 2029, so they would be in a strong position to dictate terms over his sale. Therefore, it remains to be seen if Tottenham’s initial offer would be accepted or if the 25-year-old is slapped with a more expensive asking price. Meanwhile, Arsenal are also likely to emerge into the equation soon and thus, a bidding war could ensue.

Arsenal may beat Spurs to Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo has been one of Bournemouth’s standout performers as they eye a European spot for next season. With a draw against Tottenham, they remain close to securing passage into a continental competition though Ange Postecoglou’s side is languishing in the bottom half of the table and has bleak chances of making into any UEFA tournament in 2025/26.

That much of a factor is likely to be enough for Semenyo to prioritise a move to Arsenal, if indeed both clubs were to declare a concrete interest in signing him. Although Mikel Arteta’s side is likely to fall short of Liverpool in the Premier League title race, they will be playing in the Champions League next season beyond any reasonable doubt, thereby influencing the player’s choice.

If he were to join the Gunners, regular minutes are unlikely to elude Semenyo given his rich versatility. He can play on either flank, down the middle as well as a number 10, so Arteta could use him as a trump card more often than not. That said, a potential transfer to the Emirates or Hotspur Way will largely come down to Bournemouth’s asking price, which is yet to be known.