Chelsea lining up £50 million bid to sign Gavi from Barcelona

Chelsea picked up a crucial win against Leicester City in Sunday’s Premier League clash between the two sides with Marc Cucurella’s goal ensuring that they remain on track for qualification to the Champions League for next season. It is an important landmark for Enzo Maresca as it would equip him more strongly to land his preferred targets during the summer.

The Blues’ boss seems to have liked a few players from Barcelona, in particular, with the club said to have been keen on signing Jules Kounde and Marc Casado in recent times, while an offer for Fermin Lopez was also made. According to Spanish source Fichajes (h/t 90min), Barca midfielder Gavi is the latest player of interest to Chelsea, who are lining up a £50 million bid for him.

Gavi committed to a contract extension until 2030 in Catalonia at the backend of last year and is one of the club’s most highly regarded graduates from La Masia. He has been key to Hansi Flick’s plans this season, with sporting director Deco also labelling him as a ‘special’ talent who personified Barcelona’s attributes in the build-up to his contract renewal.

Barca unlikely to let Gavi go

Gavi would be an excellent signing for Chelsea considering he can play in the central midfield role to fabulous effect. He is brilliant in carrying the ball forward, especially through tight spaces and physical challenges. It is unsure, however, whether Barcelona would be prepared to let him go, especially for a measly £50 million that the Londoners are planning to offer.

The Spanish international’s contract extension until 2030, just weeks after his strong recovery from a lengthy ACL injury, is a statement of intent from Barcelona towards securing his long-term future with them. And given that they are already planning on getting rid of Frenkie de Jong, the highest earner in their squad, it is not like Gavi’s possible exit would help their books much.

Though transfers for some other Barcelona players, especially Fermin Lopez and Jules Kounde, could be achievable, Chelsea may be a bit overambitious if they are looking to land Gavi.