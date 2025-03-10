Man Utd plot swoop to sign Porto star Samu Aghehowa

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign FC Porto forward Samu Aghehowa, as per GiveMeSport.

The 20-year-old has been enjoying a productive campaign for the Portuguese giants this season since joining from Atletico Madrid last summer. In 30 appearances in the Liga Portugal and Europa League, he has netted 20 goals and registered three assists thus far this term.

The Spaniard is currently the second-highest goal scorer in the Portuguese top flight behind Viktor Gyokeres. He even scored a brace against the Red Devils in the Europa League league phase and the game eventually ended in a 3-3 draw.

Now, GiveMeSport report that Man Utd are keen on bolstering the No.9 position by signing a new striker and have registered their interest in Samu. Ruben Amorim’s team could potentially make a formal approach to hire him, making this a move ‘one to watch’.

The forward is valued at around £42m by Transfermarkt and still has four and a half years left in his current contract. Therefore, Porto are likely to demand a big fee to let him leave the club.

Samu to Man Utd

However, the Spaniard isn’t the only name on United’s radar to bolster the frontline as Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko are also in it.

However, United may find it difficult to persuade any of those three players to join as they are unlikely to be able to secure European football next season. Moreover, the Red Devils might not have the financial resources to meet their transfer fee and high wage demands.

Therefore, Man Utd have lined up Jean-Philippe Mateta and Liam Delap as the two cheaper alternative options with the duo likely to cost around £40m.

Man Utd currently have Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee as the two striker options but both are still very young and haven’t been able to showcase their best in the Premier League.

Therefore, Amorim’s side would be better off signing an experienced striker like Mateta, Osimhen or Gyokeres over youngsters like Delap, Sesko or Samu.

It remains to be seen who the record Premier League champions will eventually hire to strengthen the frontline in the upcoming transfer window.