Man Utd ‘prepare’ to launch formal bid to sign Fermin Lopez

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to make a formal proposal to sign Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils appointed Ruben Amorim as the new head coach after dismissing Erik ten Hag. However, the Portuguese boss has found it difficult to implement his style at Old Trafford as he doesn’t have the right profile of players.

Amorim usually deploys a back three system with wing-backs and two attacking midfielders. He doesn’t use wingers so Marcus Rashford and Antony were allowed to leave in the winter window. The duo has left on loan but may be sold permanently at the end of this season.

It appears Man Utd are planning to add depth in the attacking midfield position. Fichajes state that Amorim’s side are interested in Lopez and are ‘preparing’ to make a formal proposal to lure him to Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window.

Lopez to Man Utd

However, the Blaugrana see the Spaniard as a part of their project for the future so they don’t want to let him leave just yet. The 21-year-old is valued at around £42m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2029 with the Catalan giants. Therefore, Man Utd will have to submit a lucrative proposal to persuade Hansi Flick’s side to cash-in.

After coming through Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy, the youngster made his first team debut in 2023. He has now been playing as a rotational option under Flick this season.

In 10 starts in all competitions, Lopez has scored five goals and registered as many assists thus far this season. Moreover, he was a pivotal player in the Spanish team that won the gold medal in the Olympics last summer.

Lopez was also a part of the Spain squad that won the European Championship last summer but he only played against Albania as a substitute.

The Barcelona star is a talented player and possesses high potential so he would be an excellent acquisition for Man Utd if they purchase him.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window.