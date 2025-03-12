Man Utd prepared to pay £51m to sign Ederson



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Manchester United are prepared to spend £51 million to purchase Atalanta midfielder Ederson during the next transfer window.

The Brazil international was linked with the Red Devils last summer, but they ended up signing Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte to bolster the midfield department. He continues to remain on Man United’s radar and Calciomercato claim that United are willing to spend £51 million to bring the 25-year-old to Old Trafford this summer.

The same outlet claim that United have informed the same to Atalanta. Atalanta on their side are trying to negotiate a new contract With Ederson. His current deal expires in June 2027. However, the former Salernitana man seems fascinated by the prospect of moving to the Premier League at the end of the ongoing campaign.

Top midfielder

United could have a mini overhaul of their midfield department during the summer transfer window. Christian Eriksen is expected to walk away on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of June.

Casemiro could also head for the exit door, having become a squad player under Ruben Amorim’s tutelage. There are also doubts regarding Kobbie Mainoo, who is unhappy with the latest contract offer.

The Red Devils could renew their pursuit of Ederson, who can operate from the defensive and central midfield positions. The Brazilian is good with the ball at his feet and has completed 88% of his passes in Serie A this campaign.

The midfielder has also won more than 5 duels per outing with 5 recoveries. He has caught the eye with his defensive work rate. He would be a perfect foil for Ugarte in the heart of the United midfield next season.

Bruno Fernandes has done a terrific job as a no.8 in recent weeks, but Amorim would prefer the Portuguese playmaker higher up the pitch where the club can benefit from his creativity as well as goalscoring ability.

United have signed Rasmus Hojlund and Amad Diallo from Atalanta in the past. They may look to negotiate a long-term payment plan so that they are within the Profit and Sustainability Rules this summer.