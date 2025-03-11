[Teams] Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield for CL clash

Liverpool will look to finish the job and book their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a positive result against PSG at Anfield tonight.

The Reds were unquestionably fortunate to come away with a win from the first leg as PSG dominated throughout and should have had a healthy lead heading to Merseyside. However, a heroic display from Alisson Becker kept Liverpool in the game before Harvey Elliott came off the bench to score a shock late winner.

Despite the sloppy display at the Parc des Prince last week, Arne Slot has kept faith with the same starting eleven. Alisson Becker will hope to keep another clean sheet in goal while Trent Alexander-Arnold starts at right-back once again. Ibrahima Konate partners Virgil van Dijk with Andrew Robertson at left-back.

Ryan Gravenberch anchors the midfield for Liverpool along with Alexis MacAllister while Dominik Szoboszlai also gets the nod in the middle of the park so Curtis Jones has to make do with a place among the substitutes this evening.

Mohamed Salah will be hoping to continue his sensational form this season as he starts on the right-wing. Luis Diaz starts on the left flank with Diogo Jota up front so Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez are on the bench.

As for PSG, Oumanne Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola will pose a real threat for the Ligue 1 giants in attack. Joao Neves starts once again in midfield along with Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota.

Subs: Kelleher, Jaros, Endo, Nunez, Chiesa, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, McConnell, Quansah, Gakpo.

PSG

Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Barcola

Subs: Tenas, Safonov, Kimpembe, Goncalo Ramos, Lee, Doue, Hernandez, Mayulu, Beraldo, Zaire-Emery, Mbaye