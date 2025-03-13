Manchester United eye Samu Aghehowa as Victor Osimhen alternative this summer

Manchester United have heavily linked with purchasing a striker this summer with Ruben Amorim said to be unhappy with Joshua Zirkzee as well as Rasmus Hojlund, who were investments from Erik ten Hag’s tenure.

The manager’s connections with Sporting Lisbon have meant that the Red Devils are a possible landing spot for Viktor Gyokeres although another fabulous option from Liga NOS has emerged on the club’s radar.

GiveMeSport has reported that Manchester United are keen on signing Samu Aghehowa from Porto in the summer after his explosive campaign with them. He has struck 20 goals and provided three assists since joining them from Atletico Madrid in August last year and has a release clause worth £84 million in his contract.

Considering they signed him very recently and that his former employers will receive a 50% sell-on clause, Porto could remain firm on the payment of the full amount.

Man United unlikely to prioritise Aghehowa

It goes without signing that Manchester United will do their best to back Ruben Amorim in the upcoming transfer window but it remains to be seen how much money they have to spend in the summer.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe admitted in an interview with Gary Neville that the club is extremely low on cash and hinted that any new arrivals in the off season could hinge on players departing Old Trafford, so for Samu Aghehowa’s transfer to materialise, at least one of Joshua Zirkzee or Rasmus Hojlund would need to be offloaded.

While the former Bologna star has been linked with a move back to Italy, his Danish teammate is reportedly on West Ham’s radar, so it will be interesting to see what comes of their futures ahead of Man United’s possible investment on a striker.

In saying that, it would not come as a surprise, however, if Amorim insisted that Man United sign Viktor Gyokeres ahead of Aghehowa given that he is likely to be just as expensive but has better numbers under his belt.