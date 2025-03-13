Arsenal eyeing deal to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez

Arsenal are in the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League for a second straight season but have been left crestfallen in the Premier League for just as many years, having narrowly lost to the eventual title winners, Manchester City. This time around, their fate seems to be no different with Liverpool sizeably leading them in the standings and closing in on the title.

Mikel Arteta has done a great job with limited resources in this campaign, particularly in the second half of the season with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz suffering injuries. It is expected that the board backs him in the summer and purchases a striker, at least, with new sporting director Andrea Berta likely to have been tasked with acquiring a potent forward.

Football Insider has reported that Arsenal are pondering over the signing of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, who Berta is particularly a ‘huge fan’ of. He attempted the Argentine’s signing at Atletico Madrid as well and seems to have instigated the Londoners into considering the 27-year-old, who has 17 goals and six assists in all competitions this season.

Berta could push Arsenal to prioritise Martinez

Andrea Berta’s appointment as the sporting director is unlikely to radically alter Arsenal’s plans for the summer, though his input will be vital in deciding the course of new signings, especially off the back of his good work at Atletico Madrid. His possible insistence on signing Lautaro Martinez could lead to the Gunners making him their chief target.

It has been believed so far that Benjamin Sesko has been the club’s preferred man heading into the summer, though it is fair to say that Martinez is a better striker than the RB Leipzig hitman, and his experience will be a massive asset for Arsenal. He has captained Inter Milan and won numerous trophies with them and Argentina, and such pedigree will work positively for the team.

A deal for Martinez will not be cheap, however, as he is one of Inter’s most important players and has a contract in Italy until June 2029. Arsenal will need to pay a huge sum if they are to land him any time soon, though nothing can be ruled out given that they are going to show an intent at landing a quality striker while the player in question could also be enticed by the challenge of playing in the Premier League in his best years having spent seven years in the Serie A.