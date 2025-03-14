Man Utd plot swoop to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli

Manchester United are keen on signing Napoli centre-forward Victor Osimhen this summer, according to Tuttojuve.

The 26-year-old has made a remarkable impact since moving to RAMS Park last summer. He has recorded 28 goal contributions in 29 games for Okan Buruk’s side this season as they continue to chase a third successive Süper Lig title.

As per Tuttojuve, the Red Devils are closely following Osimhen, who is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, and are plotting a summer swoop.

However, a host of top European clubs are set to rival United in the race for the Nigerian star, as Tuttojuve claims that Osimhen is also on the radar of Juventus, Chelsea, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa.

Manchester United are leading the race to sign the Lagos-born forward and are willing to offer him the most lucrative wages to bring him to Old Trafford, according to the report.

Following an unsuccessful attempt to secure a permanent departure from Napoli, the Nigerian is expected to leave this summer, with the report adding that Napoli have inserted a €75m (£63m) buyout clause.

£63m for Osimhen is a bargain

United are embarking on a season to forget. They currently sit in 14th place, potentially their worst league finish in history.

More worrying for the Red Devils is their lacklustre attack, which has struggled to produce goals, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee underperforming.

The club are now looking to address the situation with adequate reinforcement in the summer, and Osimhen has been earmarked as a possible option to spearhead Ruben Amorim’s attack next season.

The Nigerian international was the subject of persistent interest in the last summer transfer window. A host of clubs, including Chelsea, which came close to finalising a deal on deadline day, showed interest, but it appears United could be stealing a march on their rivals to land the prolific forward.

While United are willing to meet his wage demands, the club still need to balance their books, especially with the club’s minority shareholder, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, openly berating the club’s excessive spending on underperforming players.