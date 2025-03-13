Andrea Berta planning Arsenal move for Bruno Guimaraes



According to Spanish outlet AS, Arsenal’s incoming sporting director Andrea Berta has his sights on signing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are set for a big spending spree this summer, and a marquee striker could be the main priority. However, the club could also spend big to bolster the midfield department with a couple of departures expected.

Jorginho and Thomas Partey are poised to leave Arsenal when their contracts conclude at the end of June. AS claim that Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi is the main target and they are confident of signing him.

However, Berta is also planning to recruit Guimaraes from Newcastle, having missed out on his services at Atletico Madrid.

The 53-year-old wanted the midfielder at Atletico during his early years with Audax and Lyon, but a deal did not materialise. He is now interested in bringing the highly-rated star to the English capital with the Gunners.

Guimaraes is very happy with his situation at Newcastle and has his sights on winning silverware. However, the Magpies have agreed to sell him for £51 million if they miss out on Champions League football next term.

Top-class

Guimaraes joined the Magpies from Lyon in January 2022 and he has since transformed into one of the best performing midfielders in the Premier League. The Brazilian has hardly put a foot wrong for Eddie Howe’s side.

In the ongoing campaign, he has managed 3 goals and 8 assists in all competitions for the Magpies. The midfielder has also been terrific with his defensive attributes. He has won almost 7 duels per outing with 2 tackles.

Guimaraes, described as ‘magnificent‘ by Alan Shearer, has also excelled with his ball recoveries and ability to draw fouls from the opposition. He has been a livewire in the heart of the Magpies midfield and would be a fabulous acquisition for the Gunners.

Arsenal’s prospects of signing him could depend on the Magpies failing to qualify for the Champions League for the 2nd year running. In that way, they could sign him for the reported £51 million fee during the next transfer window.

Otherwise, the Magpies would be in a strong position to negotiate. Guimaraes has a Transfermarkt value of £67 million and Newcastle could hold out for a similar fee or more if they finish in the top 4/5 of the league.