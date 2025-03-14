Man Utd ‘officially want’ Fenerbahce star Yusuf Akcicek

Manchester United ‘officially want’ to sign Fenerbahce youngster Yusuf Akcicek, as per Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu.

The 19-year-old spent a few years with Galatasaray’s youth system before joining the Fenerbahce academy back in 2019. He made his senior debut for The Yellow Canaries last season and has been playing as a rotational option this term under Jose Mourinho.

He has started only twice in the Turkish top flight but has made seven appearances in the Europa League this season. Overall, he has made two goal contributions and kept four clean sheets in all competitions.

Now, on Sports Digitale, Sabuncuoğlu says that Man Utd have been keeping a close eye on Akcicek’s development in recent times and sent scouts to watch him in action against Rangers in the Europa League last night.

The Red Devils have already been impressed by him and ‘officially want’ to secure his service. They are even prepared to submit a formal proposal of around £15m this summer and will hold talks with Fenerbahce over this deal in June.

Akcicek to Man Utd

However, the journalist says purchasing the youngster won’t be straightforward for the record Premier League champions as other European clubs are also interested in him.

He said:

“Manchester United officially wants Yusuf Akçiçek. United will send scouts to Glasgow once again. Manchester United wants him very much… I expect an official offer of around £10-15m to come out in the summer. United will meet with Fenerbahçe in June.”

Akcicek is a left-footed centre-back and is 6ft 4in tall. United recently signed Ayden Heaven and he is still a teenager, additionally, he is a left-footed defender as well.

Therefore, although Akcicek might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him, they don’t need another inexperienced left-sided defender. If they want a new defender following Martínez’s long-term injury, signing an experienced option would be the right decision.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to lure him to Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, following the Europa League game against Real Sociedad in midweek, Man Utd will face off against Leicester City in the Premier League before the international break.