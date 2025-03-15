Liverpool preparing £50m offer to sign Juventus star Kenan Yildiz

Liverpool are planning an offensive rebuilding project in the summer and could be looking to add a mix of experience and youth to their squad. The Reds have not invested big money in too many younger players in recent years, unlike several other Premier League sides, although that could be about to change in the upcoming transfer window.

Caught Offside has reported that Liverpool are lining up a £50 million offer to land Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz in the summer. His terrific displays for the Bianconeri have attracted several suitors from across Europe with Arne Slot’s side the latest to join a lengthy queue of admirers of the Turkish international.

The 19-year-old has six goals and four assists this season for Juventus, who could be enticed by a £50 million offer for the teenager considering they are not doing too well financially. The Serie A side’s resolve could especially be tested by several interested parties if they fail to make the Champions League next season and Liverpool will keep tabs on the matter too.

Yildiz a good long-term investment

At a very young age, Kenan Yildiz has emerged as a regular first team player for Juventus. He has been lauded for his neat dribbling and shots from outside the box, with the Turk able to play on both wings, as a secondary striker as well as a number 10, so Liverpool will see tremendous value in him in the future.

Yildiz was the winner of last year’s Golden Boy Web Award, for which the general public votes. He beat Lamine Yamal among other fantastic young players, which is a testament of the forward’s quality. Juventus will no doubt do their best to keep a hold on perhaps their best young talent in recent years, although Liverpool’s advances could be too hard for the player to turn down.