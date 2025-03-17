Liverpool plotting move to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid this summer

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah may have played his last Champions League match for the club in their elimination against Paris Saint-Germain last week, while his final outing at Wembley Stadium in the club’s jersey may also have occurred in a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup Final on Sunday.

The Egyptian international has yet to agree to fresher terms at Anfield and though the club remains hopeful of eventually tying him down to a new contract, they have now started to plot for life after him. According to Spanish source El Nacional (h/t 90min), Liverpool are looking to sign Rodrygo Goes from Real Madrid in the summer.

Rodrygo has 13 goals and eight assists this season in all competitions this season, and though he remains a key fixture in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans, there is speculation over his future considering Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior have the limelight in the Spanish capital. Liverpool are prepared to offer him a new challenge and potentially make him the face of their offensive line.

Rodrygo remains happy at Real Madrid

Rodrygo has already enjoyed rich success at Real Madrid in his five years at the club, where he has won 13 trophies including two Champions Leagues. At the backend of 2023, the 24-year-old penned a new contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until June 2028 and a few weeks back, pledged his happiness in his current setting as he responded to rumours about a swoop to Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool have been linked with the Brazilian international for the last couple of years and the Brazilian international has been quick to shut out talks regarding his possible departure from Real Madrid, and with the kind of season and prominence he has had in recent months, there is no reason to believe why he would sign for Liverpool in the near future either.

It might still be worth testing the waters for him as far as Liverpool’s position is concerned but it would be far from a surprise if they are asked to pay a club-record sum to materialise their interest in the Real Madrid star.