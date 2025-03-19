Arsenal keen on signing Lille striker Jonathan David



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal have joined West Ham United in the race to sign Lille striker Jonathan David on a free transfer this summer.

The Gunners are likely to invest in the centre-forward department, and they have been linked with several high-profile names.

Caught Offside claim that the club are ‘increasingly’ keen on signing David whose contract with Lille concludes on June 30.

The Hammers recently invited the player’s representative to London to watch one of their games, but Arsenal could provide strong competition to their London rivals.

Possible deal

David has established himself as one of the best strikers in the French top-flight. He has been exceptional this campaign with 23 goals and 10 assists from just 41 appearances in all competitions.

The striker has previously received criticism for his limited impact in the big matches, but he has stood out this season with 9 goals and 4 assists during the club’s Champions League campaign.

David is prepared to take the next step in his career and may prefer to join a bigger club that can challenge for trophies.

The Hammers are yearning for a top-class marksman and David would be perfect to lead their attack for next season.

However, Arsenal could persuade him to move to north London instead if he is prepared to accept a rotational squad role.

The Gunners may want a marquee striker such as Alexander Isak or Benjamin Sesko this summer but they could also be tempted to land David to provide good competition for places upfront.

David’s availability on a free transfer could be a genuine reason behind the Gunners’ interest. Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have led the line this term, but both are sidelined with lengthy injuries.

Havertz is touted to return ahead of next season, but he could be a regular midfielder if the club invest in two strikers. Jesus is not expected to return until December after a serious knee injury.

The Brazilian has failed to meet expectations due to his injury woes and could be offloaded by Arsenal next year.