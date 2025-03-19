Chelsea preparing £152 million double swoop for Real Madrid stars Endrick and Rodrygo Goes

Chelsea’s offensive department has not been at its best this season with the Blues heavily reliant on Cole Palmer for the output in the final third. It is expected that they rebuild in the summer with a winger’s and striker’s signings likely to be on top of their priorities for the transfer window at the end of the ongoing campaign.

Spanish source Fichajes (h/t 90min) has reported that Chelsea are eyeing a massive double raid on Real Madrid as they look to sign Endrick and Rodrygo Goes from them in the summer. The Blues are ready to submit a £152 million bid for the Brazilian duo, who have scored 19 goals between themselves and provided eight assists in all competitions.

Rodrygo’s performances this season have gone under the radar with Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior stealing the plaudits, whereas Endrick has found minutes hard to come by as a result of Real Madrid’s offensive quality. Consequent to that, Chelsea believe they can provide the two players with a fresh start and the right environment to flourish in.

Real Madrid unlikely to sell either player

If a player wishes to leave Real Madrid, they are not the kind of club who stand in his way and that will likely be the case should Endrick or Rodrygo Goes look to depart. Chelsea will need to make a massive offer to sign the duo in the near future although even that might not tempt Los Blancos into getting rid of their two star performers.

Rodrygo remains a vital cog in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans and has a contract in the Spanish capital until June 2028. He has repeatedly dismissed rumours regarding his future while assuring his happiness at Real Madrid. Likewise, Endrick is another long-term investment by the La Liga giants, who rejected loan approaches for him in the winter too.

As a result, it is difficult to think Chelsea would have a realistic shot at signing either player in the summer and might be forced to turn their attention to a host of other names. Enzo Maresca’s employers are unlikely to be restricted by a measly transfer budget and can afford to spend a decent amount of money on new players, so it will be interesting to see who they end up signing.