Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in battle to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher

The top six clubs in the Premier League are all expected to carry out significant transfer business in the upcoming summer’s transfer window with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur likely to lead the spending charts after unsatisfactory seasons. The Londoners could be in the market for a goalkeeper with talkSPORT reporting of their interest in Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher.

Kelleher has been a terrific understudy for Alisson Becker at Anfield in the last few years and a part of Liverpool’s triumphant Champions League and Premier League squads under Jurgen Klopp. However, at 26 years of age, he is looking for a regular berth elsewhere, more so with Giorgi Mamardashvili set to arrive at the club ahead of next season.

Interestingly, Bournemouth are leading the race to sign Kelleher, as per the report, with the Irish international’s transfer expected to cost £30 million. The Cherries will also be in the market for a goalkeeper with Kepa Arrizabalaga’s loan set to expire this summer but it is debatable whether they will be able to compete with Chelsea or Tottenham for the Liverpool goalkeeper.

Chelsea could trump Bournemouth and Spurs

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is unlikely to entrust Filip Jorgensen or Robert Sanchez as his primary goalkeeper next season, which means the club will need to dip into the transfer market. It remains to be seen if Tottenham Hotspur do so for a shot-stopper having signed Antonin Kinsky to compete with Guglielmo Vicario in January.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth are unlikely to be able to match Chelsea’s wage offer for Caoimhin Kelleher. Plus, the goalkeeper is likely to want to join a team playing regularly in the Champions League, a bill which Chelsea are likely to match for next season while guaranteeing him regular minutes in between the sticks.

Kelleher would be a brilliant signing for the Blues. He has been described as an ‘outstanding’ goalkeeper for his performances in recent months and the 26-year-old is certainly deserving of a regular berth at a top side. It remains to be seen if Liverpool are prepared to sell him to a Premier League rival, however, or whether they would like to prioritise interest from abroad.