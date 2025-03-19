Man Utd could sign Victor Osimhen in swap deal



According to TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, Manchester United could sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in an exchange deal involving Rasmus Hojlund this summer.

The Red Devils are likely to recruit a new centre-forward and manager Ruben Amorim may want someone in the prime of his career. Osimhen would be a perfect fit for the Red Devils. He has a release clause worth £63 million in his contract.

Crook believes Man United can afford the price tag. There is also the possibility of Rasmus Hojlund moving in the opposite direction in a swap deal, considering INEOS and Amorim are not convinced about the Dane’s ability to lead the line in future.

Crook said: “I think he’ll move on at the end of the season [Hojlund]. There’s interest from Italy. INEOS and Ruben Amorim are not necessarily convinced that he’s the man to lead the line moving forward. There’s interest from the likes of Napoli, it wouldn’t surprise me if Osimhen comes in the opposite direction.”

Elite striker

United have lacked the presence of an elite striker in their ranks. Hojlund was signed for big money from Atalanta 2 years ago, but he has been disappointing. He has scored just 3 Premier League goals this season and recently went on a 21-game goal drought.

Joshua Zirkzee was brought in to provide competition for places, but the Dutchman has likewise failed to impress. He started off as a striker but has operated in attacking midfield in recent games. Zirkzee likewise has just 3 league goals in his debut campaign.

The Red Devils need a marquee solution ahead of next season and Osimhen would be an ideal choice. The 26-year-old is presently on loan at Galatasaray where he has accumulated 26 goals and 5 assists from just 30 appearances across all competitions.

Osimhen, described as ‘world-class‘ by manager Jose Mourinho, would be an instant upgrade on the young duo. With Napoli’s interest in Hojlund, United could secure Osimhen’s services for a small fee with the Dane acting as a makeweight in the deal.

This would be beneficial for the Red Devils who need additional funds to bolster other key positions. The club are also likely to sign a new right wing-back, a defensive midfielder as well as another centre-back during the summer transfer window.