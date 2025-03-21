Liverpool lead race ahead of Real Madrid to sign Huijsen

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race ahead of Real Madrid to sign AFC Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Reds have had an excellent campaign under Arne Slot’s guidance this season and are looking set to become the Premier League champions. They are currently 12 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal with nine games left to play.

The Dutch boss is seemingly set to achieve this feat without signing many new players in the last two transfer windows. However, it has been reported that Liverpool will remain busy this summer to freshen up the squad and help Slot challenge on all fronts next campaign.

Fichajes claim that Liverpool are planning to revamp their centre-back position and have identified Huijsen as a serious option after being impressed by his performances for the Cherries this season.

Real Madrid have also expressed their interest in the Spaniard to reinforce the backline. However, Liverpool are favourites to beat Los Blancos in this race after moving ‘very close’ to securing his service.

Huijsen to Liverpool

Having moved to Vitality Stadium last summer, the 19-year-old still has five years left in his current contract and has a £50m release clause that can be triggered this summer.

The youngster joined the Juventus youth system back in 2021 but never managed to secure his place in the Bianconeri’s starting eleven. He went out on loan to Roma last summer and displayed glimpses of his qualities. Despite that, Juventus opted not to keep him and Bournemouth eventually hired him.

Upon moving to the Premier League, Huijsen has been in excellent form this season, scoring two goals and keeping five clean sheets in 18 starts. He is a 6ft 5in tall centre-back and is comfortable with both of his feet.

The youngster is very composed with possession, good in the air and efficient in defensive contributions. He is already an excellent player and possesses the potential to become one of the best defenders in the world.

With Virgil Van Dijk’s future continuing to remain uncertain, Huijsen might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool as a potential long-term replacement for the Dutchman if they purchase him.