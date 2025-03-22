Arsenal set sights on signing Liverpool star Luis Diaz

Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on signing Liverpool star Luis Diaz, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Colombian has enjoyed a successful time at Anfield since joining from FC Porto back in 2022, winning a few domestic cup competitions. Moreover, he is set to become the Premier League champions this season as the Reds are currently 12 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal.

In 42 appearances in all competitions, the 28-year-old has scored 13 goals and registered four assists thus far this season. Additionally, he netted against Brazil on Thursday night in a World Cup qualifying fixture, although Colombian lost the game 2-1.

Now, Fichajes state that Arsenal are planning to reinforce the attacking department by signing an elite option to win the Premier League title finally and have earmarked Diaz as a serious option.

However, Liverpool don’t want to lose the South American without signing a proper replacement. Moreover, Barcelona are also interested in him, therefore, it won’t be easy for the North London club to get the deal done.

Diaz to Arsenal

The forward is valued at around £71m by Transfermarkt and will enter the final two years of his current contract. So, Arne Slot’s side might be open to cashing-in on him to make the most profit out of his departure this summer.

Diaz predominantly likes to play in the left flank but can also provide cover in the centre-forward position if needed. He is quick, technically sound and also works hard without possession. Moreover, he is a Premier League proven star so Diaz would be a great coup if Arsenal hire him.

Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli are the two options Mikel Arteta currently has to deploy on the left flank. But, the Belgian has been linked with a move away from the club in recent times.

He is set to enter the final year of his current contract this summer and will turn 31 later this year. Therefore, signing a new forward as a potential replacement for him would be the right decision.

It remains to be seen whether the North London club eventually manage to secure the South American’s service to bolster the frontline.