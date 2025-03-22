Tottenham Hotspur keen on beating Arsenal and Liverpool to sign Rayan Ait-Nouri

Tottenham Hotspur are set to be in the transfer market for a new left back this summer as they look to add competition for Destiny Udogie. In the Italian international’s absence, Ben Davies and Djed Spence have been deployed in the position though neither of them have impressed, especially the latter, who is naturally a right back.

Football Insider has reported that one of Tottenham’s targets for the summer is Wolverhampton Wanderers star Rayan Ait-Nouri, who could be allowed to leave the Molineux for £40 million. Arsenal and Liverpool have also been linked with signing the 23-year-old, who was hailed as an ‘exceptional talent’ by former Wolves coach Gary O’Neil earlier this season.

Spurs will be confident about signing Ait-Nouri

Rayan Ait-Nouri has emerged as one of the Premier League’s best left backs this season. His offensive qualities, especially the ability to carry the ball forward on the transition and play pinpoint balls into the final third has held him in good stead. And in spite of their domestic rivals showing an interest in him, Tottenham Hotspur will be confident that they can get their man.

Arsenal are unlikely to pay much attention to a left back’s signing this summer with Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori already capable of playing in the role. If any defender were to arrive at the Emirates Stadium, it is likely for Mikel Arteta to seek a specialist right back or centre back to add to his depth in those roles.

Meanwhile, Liverpool could be closer to signing Bournemouth full back Milos Kerkez. The Reds have monitored the Hungarian international for nearly the entire season. There is also unlikely to be much competition for his transfer, so Arne Slot might prefer securing a deal for Andy Robertson’s potential long-term replacement without too many headaches.

A £40 million outlay will be reasonable enough investment from Tottenham in a left back that has several years under his belt and will continue getting better with age, while already having enough good attributes to trump Destiny Udogie to a primary role.