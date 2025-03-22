Arsenal interested in a surprise move for Liverpool forward Luis Diaz

Arsenal’s offensive department could be strengthen in the summer with a striker’s addition on the cards, along with potentially that of a winger. Mikel Arteta has been looking to add a competitor for Bukayo Saka’s role on the right flank since several months whereas Leandro Trossard could leave the club at the end of this season for a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Spanish source El Nacional (h/t 90min) has reported that Arsenal are keen on signing Liverpool forward Luis Diaz as part of their offensive rebuilding plans. The 28-year-old is expected to depart Anfield in the penultimate year of his contract and the Reds are prepared to let go of him for a £59 million transfer fee. Barcelona are also thought to be interested in Diaz.

For Arsenal, the Colombian international would be a brilliant, versatile addition. He plays extensively on the left flank for Liverpool but has featured down the middle often as well, besides being occasionally deployed on the right wing. With his signing, Arteta can potentially close out three new positions, particularly considering he has produced good numbers out of all the roles.

Arsenal may be favourites for Diaz

If Luis Diaz were to leave Liverpool for Arsenal or Barcelona, he is unlikely to want to compromise on playing regular minutes. He could continue doing so on the left wing for the Gunners whilst competing for game time with Gabriel Martinelli, though the same cannot be said if he were to join Barca, where Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are indispensable on wide men.

The only question regarding Diaz’s potential move to the Emirates Stadium is whether Arsenal would be willing to match Liverpool’s asking price for a player who could be used rotationally. With massive spending on a striker already expected apart from potentially landing a midfielder, Mikel Arteta will have to decide how he wants to maximise his budget for the summer.

It will be interesting to see how the former Porto star’s future on Merseyside pans out over the next few weeks and whether Liverpool reduce his price tag, in which case Arsenal would view him as a fantastic summer investment.