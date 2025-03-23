Man Utd ‘closely monitoring’ Borussia Dortmund star Felix Nmecha

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha over a possible move in the summer, according to German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg.

The 24-year-old came through the ranks at Manchester City’s academy as one of the brightest emerging talents in England. With first-team opportunities being difficult to come by, the Germany international moved to Wolfsburg on a free transfer. His performances with Die Wölfe earned him a move to Dortmund in 2023, where he has been an ever-present figure at the heart of their midfield.

It appears his performances have piqued the Red Devils’ attention, as Plettenberg claims that United are ‘closely monitoring’ the situation of the German midfielder.

However, the German journalist adds that no concrete talks or negotiations with the players’ camp or Dortmund have been held at this time due to the depth in United’s midfield ranks.

With Nmecha’s contract set to run until the summer of 2028, Die Borussen will demand at least a €50m (£43m) offer for the midfield ace to depart the Signal Iduna Park in the summer, according to the report.

Depth

United are having a season to forget as they currently sit in 13th place on the Premier League table.

A finish below 8th place would set a new record for their lowest-ever finish in the top flight. With 12 losses so far, two more losses in the remaining fixtures of the season would mean the club have matched their worst-ever accumulated losses since losing 14 under Erik ten Hag last season.

A squad revamp is expected this summer, and one area they’re looking to add quality players is their midfield.

While the club already have options in that role, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, both 33, could potentially leave in the summer to make room for new arrivals.

Nmecha would be a quality addition to Ruben Amorim’s midfield. His incredible technicality and relentless work rate suit the Portuguese manager’s style.

Manchester United will hope to win back-to-back games in the Premier League when they host third-placed Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in their first game after the international break.