Liverpool to make mega money bid to sign Harry Kane

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to make a mega-money bid to sign Bayern Munich star Harry Kane, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After moving to Allianz Arena from Tottenham Hotspur ahead of last season, the Englishman enjoyed a stellar goal-scoring season last term but couldn’t manage to win any silverware.

This season, he has continued to showcase his goal-scoring prowess and has been guiding the German giants to mount a Bundesliga title charge. The forward has even helped his side reach the quarterfinal of the Champions League. In 37 matches in all competitions, Kane has netted 32 goals and registered nine assists thus far.

Now, Fichajes state that following an early exit from the Champions League, Liverpool are planning to reinforce the attacking department by signing a top-class striker.

The Reds are determined to sign Kane and are prepared to submit a formal £100m proposal. Bayern don’t want to let their star man leave but could change their stance should they receive the mega offer. Moreover, Kane would be attracted by the prospect of returning to the Premier League and fighting for the title.

Kane to Liverpool

Diogo Jota and Darwin Núñez are the two striker options the Merseyside club eventually have. However, the Portuguese has been struggling with fitness problems since joining from Wolves and has been below par in recent times after returning from his problem.

On the other hand, Núñez hasn’t been able to settle down in the Premier League since joining from SL Benfica a few years ago. So, it has been reported that Liverpool are open to cashing-in on him.

Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and previously displayed his productivity during his time with Tottenham. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club can eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen the attacking department.

Meanwhile, Arne Slot’s side are currently 12 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal at the top of the table. Therefore, they are looking set to become the Premier League champions this campaign.