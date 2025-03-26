Liverpool battling Arsenal to sign Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso

Liverpool are in for a busy summer transfer window with several of their key players expected to depart the club. Among those heavily linked with moving elsewhere is Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is closing in on a free transfer to Real Madrid at the end of the season. The Reds will have massive shoes to fill next season and have shortlisted a player to possibly replace him.

Football Transfers has reported that Liverpool are looking to sign Juventus full back Andrea Cambiaso in the summer. Arsenal are also interested in the defender, who might be allowed to leave the Allianz Stadium for approximately £54 million. The Italian, originally a left back, is capable of playing on the right side to good effect as well.

Though a fair chunk of his games for Juve this season have come down the left side of defence, Cambiaso has been utilised as a right midfielder and right winger as well in addition to being a handy right back. Arsenal and Liverpool can make the most of his versatility and with Juventus also looking to balance their books, the 25-year-old could secure a move to England this year.

Liverpool need a right-footed RB

Andrea Cambiaso is a left-footed player and although he is comfortable using his right more often than not, Liverpool would be better off if they look for a specialist right back to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold. The English international is one of the world’s best players going forward, so there will also be doubts on whether Cambiaso can match his offensive attributes.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is a player the Reds have been linked with in the recent past and he would be a more ideal replacement for Alexander-Arnold. The Dutchman thrives in the final third and has significantly improved his defensive characteristics over the last few months by working under Xabi Alonso.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could continue to pursue a switch for Cambiaso as they are likely to require a left back this year with Oleksandr Zinchenko likely to be shown the door. Manchester City have also been linked with a transfer for the Juventus star.