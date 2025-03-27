Man Utd could trump Tottenham in race to sign Angel Gomes

Manchester United could reportedly trump Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign LOSC Lille star Angel Gomes, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

After ranking through the Red Devils’ youth system, the 24-year-old struggled to find regular game time at Old Trafford. So, he decided to leave to play and develop his career.

Les Dogues hired him as a free agent back in 2020 and opted to send him on loan to Portuguese side Boavista straightaway. The Englishman has enjoyed a promising spell at Stade Pierre Mauroy over the last few years but his existing deal with the French club will expire at the end of this season.

Therefore, Gomes’s future has been a subject of speculation in recent months and he has been heavily linked with a move back to the Premier League.

Now, speaking on GiveMeSport, Jacobs says that Tottenham have registered a firm interest in signing the midfielder by taking advantage of his current situation.

Gomes to Man Utd

However, the Lilywhites aren’t alone in this race as West Ham are also keen on hiring him and have already submitted a lucrative proposal to persuade the midfielder to join.

But, the Hammers might not be able to lure him to London Stadium as the player wants to join a top-tier club and Man Utd might yet decide to re-sign him ahead of next season.

Jacobs said:

“I still wouldn’t discount Manchester United making a move to re-sign Gomes, and that could also be one to watch. So we can’t yet say that Spurs have got a clear run at Gomes, but they’re one of the club that are firmly interested. And I’d be surprised if West Ham succeed with their offer, despite the relatively lucrative finances on offer.”

Gomes is a versatile midfielder as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines and also has an eye for long-range passing.

Therefore, he would be a useful acquisition for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, Gomes is short in stature and there is a question mark whether he would be able to cope with the physicality of the Premier League should he eventually return to Old Trafford.