Man Utd to spend big to sign Wolves ace Matheus Cunha

Manchester United are reportedly ready to spend big to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After appointing Erik ten Hag as the manager back in 2022, the Red Devils enjoyed a promising first season under him. However, things didn’t go according to plan after that before his dismissal earlier this season.

Man Utd have appointed Ruben Amorim as the new head coach to replace the Dutchman and he is now sixth United boss since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure.

The Red Devils have endured a dire campaign this season and are said to be planning to reinforce the squad this summer to help their new boss implement his style.

Fichajes state that Man Utd are looking to address their goal-scoring problems by signing a new forward and have registered their interest in Cunha.

Cunha to Man Utd

Although Vitor Pereira’s side recently tied him down to a fresh term, they are ready to cash-in on him if they receive a lucrative proposal and Amorim’s side are willing to submit a £67m bid to secure his service.

The Brazilian has been displaying his best just behind the striker in a 3-4-2-1 formation but can also play in the centre-forward and out wide.

After moving to Molineux Stadium from Atletico Madrid, Cunha has established himself as a talismanic figure for Wolves. He has been in stellar form this season, scoring 15 goals and registering four assists in 29 appearances in all competitions.

As a result, he was selected to play for his country in this international break. The forward even scored against Argentina but eventually ended up losing the game 4-1.

Man Utd have been playing in the 3-4-2-1 formation under Amorim so Old Trafford would be the perfect destination for the South American if he leaves Wolves this summer.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen the attacking department.

Meanwhile, apart from signing a new No.10, it has also been reported that Amorim wants a new striker and a midfielder to replace Casemiro.