Alexander Isak makes Arsenal his ‘preferred destination’ ahead of the summer

Arsenal and Liverpool are set to be in the transfer market for a number nine in the summer. While the Gunners have been looking to sign one for several months, the Reds are expected to do business given Darwin Nunez’s and Diogo Jota’s struggles in front of goal for much of the season. That said, Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak has been a mutual target for both clubs.

Spanish source Fichajes (h/t 90min) has reported that Isak has made Arsenal his ‘preferred destination’ if he were to leave Newcastle in the summer, thereby snubbing Liverpool in the process. The news comes off the back of Caught Offside reporting that contract talks between the striker and the Magpies had been paused owing to him declining their initial offers.

While Newcastle are aware of the interest in Isak from several other Premier League and European sides, they have yet to label him with a price tag although it is believed that a £120 million offer could be enough in setting the ball rolling. Isak has been one of the league’s best players this season with 23 goals and five assists in all competitions, so a lofty investment in him is justified.

Arsenal must prioritise Isak

Alexander Isak is one of several forwards linked with a move to Arsenal this summer, who seem to be prioritising a swoop for Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig. The Slovenian international has been on the club’s radar for the last 12 months and has been in terrific form over that time. While he remains a quality option, Isak is inarguably a significantly better player.

Though the Swedish international will cost double of what Sesko would, he brings in a rich amount of experience from England and Spain. He has been delivering consistently for Newcastle, not just with goals, but in their creative department as well, and at only 25 years of age, the best might still be yet to come from the former Real Sociedad hitman.

Meanwhile, it comes as no surprise that Isak has picked Arsenal as his chosen club given it would be a new challenge for him to deliver success in the Champions League and Premier League. Liverpool have been at the peak of their powers for the ongoing campaign but if their core is to depart in the near future, Arne Slot might have to rebuild to make them contenders once again.