Chelsea in ‘constant contact’ to secure summer move for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has been left frustrated with the lack of quality in his goalkeeping department. Robert Sanchez has been the preferred option for several months of the campaign but has been far from impressive, while Filip Jorgensen has also failed to take up the chances presented to him ahead of the former Brighton shot-stopper in the Premier League.

A new man in the role is expected to arrive in the summer and as per TEAMtalk journalist Rudy Galetti, Chelsea are pondering over a move for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan. They have been keeping tabs on the French international for the last year and have been in ‘constant contact’ with his entourage, the journalist has added, with a transfer possible in the summer.

Maignan is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract at the San Siro and could be cashed in on for just £34 million if he fails to put pen to paper on a new agreement. With the Rossoneri set to miss out on the Champions League next season as a result of their standing in the Serie A, it remains to be seen whether they can tie down the 29-year-old to fresher terms.

Maignan a quality goalkeeper

Mike Maignan is a fantastic goalkeeper and Chelsea would have secured a fabulous deal if they can secure him for £34 million. He is an exceptional leader at the back who organises the defence neatly and his distribution in short as well as long ranges will make him a perfect fit in the Premier League, particularly in Enzo Maresca’s system of building from the back to beat the press.

He has a great reaction time to making saves from close range, while his handling makes him a safe option to deal with set pieces and crosses from the flanks too. At 29, he is in the best years of his career and will be a good medium-term option for Chelsea, who are in desperate need of an upgrade in the goalkeeper’s position if they are to challenge for the title next season.