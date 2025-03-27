Liverpool looking to sign Jonathan Tah as a free agent this summer

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is set to be a free agent in the summer and has yet to pen a fresh agreement at Anfield, while there are doubts over Ibrahima Konate’s future too given his links with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid of late. The Reds are set for a busy summer in the transfer market and a central defender’s signing seems very much on the cards.

According to Spanish source Mundo Deportivo (h/t Caught Offside), Liverpool are showing an interest in Bayer Leverkusen star Jonathan Tah. He is set to become a free agent this summer and has been heavily linked with Barcelona, who have been labelled as his chosen destination for next season.

Tah has been among the Bundesliga’s finest central defenders and was particularly instrumental for Leverkusen in their title-winning campaign in 2023/24. At a height of 6 feet 5 inches, he has an imposing presence at the back and is capable of nullifying his opponent with his brilliant position, alongside having a decent passing range as well.

Liverpool can lure Tah with regular game time

Virgil van Dijk’s possible departure this summer could open up a regular berth in Liverpool’s defence, which very likely will be filled by a new signing. They are going to require a player who is good enough to play regularly in the heart of their backline and Jonathan Tah has all the attributes needed to be a worthy successor for the Reds’ captain.

If he were to join Barcelona, he risks losing out on a primary role to Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi, who have been indispensable in Hansi Flick’s back four. Perhaps Liverpool could try to lure him to Anfield by offering him guarantees over playing time, while possibly bettering Barca’s financial offer for the player as well.

While he is not the youngest central defender like Dean Huijsen or Marc Guehi, for example, Tah, 29, is still in the prime of his career and can bring in some valuable experience to the table at Anfield. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can convince the German international to join them or whether his heart has already sailed to Barcelona.